34,454 Palestinians killed in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 15:10 IST
At least 34,454 Palestinians have been killed and 77,575 others injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Some 66 have been killed and 138 others wounded over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
