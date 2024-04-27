Tragic Ammunition Explosion at Cambodian Military Base Claims 20 Lives
An ammunition explosion at a Cambodian military base killed 20 soldiers and injured several on Saturday. Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed shock and sadness over the incident. The cause of the explosion remains unknown.
PTI | Phnompenh | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:52 IST
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet says 20 soldiers have been killed and several others injured in an ammunition explosion at a base in the west of the country on Saturday afternoon.
Hun Manet said in a Facebook post that he was "deeply shocked" when he received the news of the explosion at the base in Kampong Speu province.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion and Hun Manet did not say in his post on Facebook.
