Five Arrested for Theft and Robbery on Jamshedpur Trains

Five gang members arrested in Jamshedpur for snatching belongings from moving trains. Police recovered stolen phones and SIM cards. Accused targeted passengers near train compartment doors, seizing items while the train was in motion. Three members have previous criminal records. All are remanded to judicial custody.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:55 IST
Five members of a gang involved in snatching mobile phones, bags, and wallets from passengers on moving trains were arrested here, police said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, SP (city) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said following complaints, a police team was formed to apprehend the gang members.

Acting on intelligence inputs, raids were conducted in Bagbera locality here on Friday leading to the arrest of Vijay Kumar Sahu alias Kala Til (23), Sonu Kumar (28), Rajnish Kumar Gupta alias Modi (25), Sagar Yadav (22), and Rikki Kumar Chandravansi (22), Lunayat said.

Police recovered four stolen mobile phones and two SIM cards from them, he added.

According to Lunayat, the arrested youths typically targeted passengers sitting near the doors of train compartments and snatched their belongings while the train was in motion.

He added that Rajnish, Vijay and Sonu had prior criminal records.

All the accused were remanded to judicial custody following registration of a case against them, Lunayat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

