Left Menu

Man's Body Found on Rooftop of Delhi Shop

A man in his mid-twenties was found murdered in north Delhi's Chandani Chowk area on Saturday. The victim had multiple injuries on his neck and head, caused by stones and a sharp object. Police have registered a murder case and an investigation is ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:22 IST
Man's Body Found on Rooftop of Delhi Shop
  • Country:
  • India

A man in his mid-twenties was found murdered on the roof of a shop here on Saturday, an official said.

Information about a body lying in a pool of blood in north Delhi's Chandani Chowk was received at the Kotwali police station at around 12.15 pm, a senior police officer said.

Police further said that there were multiple injuries on the neck and head of the body. The injuries seem to be caused by stones and a sharp object.

''An FIR under section 302 (murder) has been registered and an investigation has been taken up,'' said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

 Global
2
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
3
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
4
Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Corruption Allegations

Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Co...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024