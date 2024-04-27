Fire Contained in South Delhi Residential Flat, Residents Escape Unharmed

A fire broke out at a residential flat here on Saturday, officials said, adding that no injury was reported.

''At around 7 pm, a PCR call regarding a fire incident at a house in DDA flats, Seikh Sarai was received at the Malviya Nagar police station,'' a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that the incident took place on the first floor of a three-storeyed building to a short circuit in a window AC unit.

''One fire tender reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Some household items such as a refrigerator, an LCD were damaged due to the fire,'' said the officer.

