Left Menu

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K, search operation underway

A VDG member was killed in a gunfight with suspected terrorists in Udhampur, J&K. The terrorists may have recently infiltrated from Pakistan. A search operation is underway to neutralize the terrorists. Another group of four terrorists is also believed to be in the area. Special Forces have been airdropped to assist in the search.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:54 IST
Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K, search operation underway
  • Country:
  • India

A Village Defence Guard (VDG) member was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said.

A massive search operation is underway to flush out the terrorists, who are believed to have recently infiltrated from Pakistan, they said.

The exchange of fire was reported from Panara village of Basantgarh when a patrolling party of police and VDGs confronted the suspected terrorists around 7:45 am, the officials said.

According to them, following an initial exchange of fire that last over half an hour, the terrorists fled deep into the forest area and were being chased by the security forces.

VDG member Mohd Sharief, a resident of Khaned, was critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to injuries, the officials stated.

''After receipt of inputs regarding movement of suspicious individuals late Saturday evening, J&K Police activated the security grid in Basantgarh police station limits. Today morning, a party of police picket Sang carrying along with them VDG members proceeded towards Chochru Gala heights where a face-off ensued with a group of hiding terrorists,'' a police spokesperson said.

The Special Operations Group of police along with Army and CRPF parties were rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and neutralise the terrorists, the spokesperson added.

According to official sources, there was information about movement of two separate groups of terrorists, who infiltrated recently, from Kathua to Basantgarh.

One of the groups with five members was confronted, while there was no trace of the other group, which has four members and whose movement was last reported in the Machedi top area bordering Kathua, they said.

The sources said the terrorists are believed to have infiltrated from Kathua district and are heading to Kashmir via Chenab valley, taking advantage of the dense forest.

The Army airdropped Special Forces in the forest area and a massive search operation is underway to track and neutralise the terrorists, the sources said.

They said there was no fresh contact with the terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024