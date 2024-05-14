White House: We do not believe genocide is occurring in Gaza

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration did not view the killings of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel in its war with Hamas as a genocide.

Sullivan, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the United States wants to see Hamas defeated, that Palestinians caught in the middle of the war were in "hell," and that a major military operation by Israel in Rafah would be a mistake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)