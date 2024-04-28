Three killed by shelling in Russian-held parts of Ukraine, Russian official, media say

Two people were killed when Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Pologi in the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Oleg Melnichenko, the governor of Russia's Penza region, said on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

Separately, Russia's TASS news agency cited the authorities in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region as saying one person was killed by Ukrainian shelling in the village of Oleksandrivka.

