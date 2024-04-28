China's Li calls Tesla "a successful example of Sino-US trade cooperation
- Country:
- China
China's Premier Li Qiang said during his meeting with Tesla's CEO Elon Musk that the automaker's development in China can be called "a successful example of Sino-U.S. economic and trade cooperation", the Chinese state broadcaster said on Sunday.
Musk said Tesla's Shanghai factory is the company's best-performing, "thanks to the hard work and wisdom of the Chinese team", according to CCTV.
Musk arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a surprise visit, where he is expected to meet senior officials to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving software and permission to transfer data overseas, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
''New X Users Could Face Charges for Liking and Posting; Elon Musk Says it's the Best Way to Combat Bots''
FACTBOX-How Elon Musk's pay package compares to other top CEOs in United States
Tesla's Elon Musk postpones India trip, sources say
UPDATE 3-Tesla's Elon Musk postpones India trip, aims to visit this year
Tesla's Elon Musk postpones India trip, aims to visit this year