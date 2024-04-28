Tragedy in Kota: Two Bodies Found in Chambal River, Suicide Suspected

In a suspected case of suicide, the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from Chambal river near a jetty here, police said on Sunday.

Police said the duo is likely to have jumped into the river around four days back. But no suicide note was recovered from them and actual reason behind death was yet to be ascertained, they added.

The bodies were recovered on Saturday and the deceased were identified to be Deepak Sain (22) from Bundi district and Pooja Rathore (20) from Kota city, police said.

Rathore, a second-year BA student, was reported missing since April 20 by her family. On April 25, they filed a police report at RK Puram Police Station and mentioned Sain in it, SHO at Kishorepura Police Station Ramswaroop Meena said.

Sain was doing a computer course in Kota city while Rathore had a part-time job, Meena said.

The SHO said the couple is likely to have jumped into Chambal river around four days back but the exact reason behind their deaths is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies were handed over to the respective families after a post-mortem on Sunday morning.

The family members have not levelled any allegation and separate cases under Section 174 of CrPC were lodged for investigation, the SHO said.

