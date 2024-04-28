Left Menu

Tragedy in Kota: Two Bodies Found in Chambal River, Suicide Suspected

In Kota, Rajasthan, the bodies of Deepak Sain and Pooja Rathore were discovered in Chambal river. They are suspected to have jumped into the river about four days ago. The pair's exact cause of death is under investigation, as no suicide note was discovered. Rathore was reported missing on April 20, with her family mentioning Sain to authorities. The couple had part-time jobs and were studying in Kota. After a post-mortem, the bodies were given to their families. No charges have been filed, and investigation is ongoing under Section 174 of the CrPC.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 28-04-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 18:38 IST
In a suspected case of suicide, the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from Chambal river near a jetty here, police said on Sunday.

Police said the duo is likely to have jumped into the river around four days back. But no suicide note was recovered from them and actual reason behind death was yet to be ascertained, they added.

The bodies were recovered on Saturday and the deceased were identified to be Deepak Sain (22) from Bundi district and Pooja Rathore (20) from Kota city, police said.

Rathore, a second-year BA student, was reported missing since April 20 by her family. On April 25, they filed a police report at RK Puram Police Station and mentioned Sain in it, SHO at Kishorepura Police Station Ramswaroop Meena said.

Sain was doing a computer course in Kota city while Rathore had a part-time job, Meena said.

The SHO said the couple is likely to have jumped into Chambal river around four days back but the exact reason behind their deaths is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies were handed over to the respective families after a post-mortem on Sunday morning.

The family members have not levelled any allegation and separate cases under Section 174 of CrPC were lodged for investigation, the SHO said.

