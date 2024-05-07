Guv Allegation Probe Stalled, Police Report No Progress

None of the employees of the Raj Bhavan turned up at the Hare Street Police Station on Tuesday in connection with the investigation of the allegation of molestation made by a woman employee against Governor CV Ananda Bose, a senior police officer said. The Raj Bhavan is yet to share CCTV footage with the investigating police officers as sought, the officer added. ''There is no progress in the investigation today. No one from the Raj Bhavan has appeared for questioning,'' the officer told PTI.

On Sunday, the governor had directed all staffers of the Raj Bhavan to ignore any communication from the Kolkata Police in connection with the woman's complaint against him.

A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging molestation by the governor in the Governor's House.

The governor had described the allegation as ''absurd drama'' and labelled Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's politics as ''dirty".

Bose has ordered a ban on the entry of police personnel to the Raj Bhavan ''in the guise of conducting unauthorised, illegitimate, sham and motivated investigations to placate political bosses during the election''.

