BRIEF-Hope Bancorp And Territorial Bancorp Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Hope Bancorp Inc: * HOPE BANCORP AND TERRITORIAL BANCORP ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

* TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC: TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $78.6 MILLION * TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR $8.82 PER SHARE OF TERRITORIAL COMMON STOCK

* TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC: PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AFTER CLOSE, IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO HOPE BANCORP'S EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

