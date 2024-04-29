Left Menu

At least 20 killed in floods in Kenya's Mai Mahiu area - Citizen TV

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:26 IST
At least 20 killed in floods in Kenya's Mai Mahiu area - Citizen TV
At least 20 people have been killed in floods in Kenya's Mai Mahiu area, Citizen Television reported on Monday, citing police. Citizen Television cited police as saying the number of deaths could rise because of a dam that had burst.

