US military aid bill including Taiwan creates obstacles, China foreign ministry says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:59 IST
  • China

China firmly rejects the U.S. passing and signing into law the military aid package that includes Taiwan, and notes it creates serious obstacles for China-U.S. cooperation, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday at a news conference.

