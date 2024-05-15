Russia says it destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Tatarstan region
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 12:37 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on its Tatarstan region on Wednesday morning, the defence ministry said, saying air defences had destroyed an aeroplane-style drone.
The attack occurred at about 0730 Moscow time, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO drills show it is preparing for potential conflict with Russia, Moscow says
Russia says UK foreign minister's remarks show West is waging hybrid war with Moscow
France accuses Moscow's diplomatic service of manipulating information and intimidation
Victory Day Parade in Moscow: A Key Pillar of Putin's Rule
Belarus conducts tactical nuclear drills simultaneously with Moscow, Russian state media say