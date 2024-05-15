Multiple scams took place in Haryana during Cong rule; BJP gave transparent administration: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday alleged that big scams used to take place in Haryana under Congress' tenure whereas the BJP-led government has given a transparent administration.

The senior BJP leader is in the state to campaign for his party's candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Voting for the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections on May 25. ''Multiple scams'' took place during the Congress' regime in the state but after the BJP came to power in Haryana, it gave a transparent administration, Dhami told reporters in Rohtak. While corruption and favouritism prevailed in giving jobs during the Congress' regime, the BJP government gave jobs purely on merit, he said.

Taking on the INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is a part, Dhami said on one hand is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who treats the entire country as his family and is working towards making India a developed nation, and on the other is the opposition's alliance in which it is family first for leaders.

Opposition leaders have joined hands under the INDIA bloc to save their parties, and to hide their corruption and scams, he said and added that this alliance believes in appeasement politics.

In Rohtak also, the Congress has to bow before a family, he said without naming anyone.

The Congress has fielded Deepender Singh Hooda, the son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as its candidate from Rohtak. BJP's Arvind Sharma is seeking re-election from the seat.

''I met several people in Rohtak and they said the people of the constituency chose to go with the politics of development in the last elections. This time too they have decided to elect Arvind Sharma as their MP,'' he said.

Without naming anyone, Dhami said there are many who work as ''opposition's sleeper cells to spread false propaganda'', but every section wants Modi as prime minister for the third time.

During the last 10 years, the country's prestige around the world has gone up and this has made every Indian proud, Dhami said praising the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Historic decisions have been taken during the BJP-led NDA government's tenure at the Centre, be it scrapping of Article 370, enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, having a law against triple talaq or conducting ''surgical strikes'', Dhami said.

On the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said everyone was waiting for a long time for it to be built and that long wait also came to an end.

A grand temple has been built and daily lakhs are paying their obeisance there, he said.

In Punjab, Dhami said, INDIA bloc constituents are ''fiercely contesting the Lok Sabha polls against each other''.

''Here (in Punjab) AAP and Congress are fighting against each other and, in Delhi and Haryana, they are in an alliance. They cannot fool the public like this,'' said Dhami, who campaigned in Punjab on Tuesday.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, ''Congress' Yuvraj left his traditional seat Amethi because he did not muster courage to fight from there''.

Dhami said the BJP is getting support across the country and after four phases of the elections, it is winning 270 seats and in remaining phases it will cross the 400 seat mark.

