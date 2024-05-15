Left Menu

US cites 'misuse' of AI by China and others in closed-door bilateral talks

The talks testified to concerns and hopes about the promising but potentially perilous new technology.The United States underscored the importance of ensuring AI systems are safe, secure and trustworthy in order to realize these benefits of AI and of continuing to build global consensus on that basis, Watson said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:49 IST
US cites 'misuse' of AI by China and others in closed-door bilateral talks
  • Country:
  • United States

High-level U.S. government envoys raised concerns over "the misuse of AI" by China and others in closed-door talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, the White House said Wednesday. China and the United States "exchanged perspectives on their respective approaches to AI safety and risk management" in the ''candid and constructive" discussions a day earlier, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson wrote in a statement.

The first such U.S.-China talks on AI were the product of a November meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in San Francisco. The talks testified to concerns and hopes about the promising but potentially perilous new technology.

"The United States underscored the importance of ensuring AI systems are safe, secure and trustworthy in order to realize these benefits of AI — and of continuing to build global consensus on that basis," Watson said. Referring to the People's Republic of China, she added: "The United States also raised concerns over the misuse of AI, including by the PRC." She didn't elaborate on the type of misuse or other actors behind it.

China has built one of the world's most intrusive digital surveillance systems, which have an AI component, deploying cameras in city streets and tracking citizens through chat apps and mobile phones.

Watson said the U.S. wants to keep communication open with China on AI risk and safety "as an important part of responsibly managing competition," an allusion to the multifaceted and growing rivalry between the world's top two economic powers. AI is already having a vast effect on lifestyles, jobs, national defense, culture, politics and much more — and its role is set to grow.

The Geneva talks did not come up during a daily press briefing at China's Foreign Ministry in Beijing earlier Wednesday.

China warned as far back as 2018 of the need to regulate AI but has nonetheless funded a vast expansion in the field as part of efforts to seize the high ground on cutting-edge technologies.

Some U.S. lawmakers have voiced concerns that China could back the use of AI-generated deepfakes to spread political disinformation, though China, unlike the U.S., has imposed a set of new laws banning manipulative AI fakery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024