ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in connection with money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case. A medical team arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Ranchi after Alamgir Alam arrest.

After the medical examination of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam, Dr Mayukh Kumar, medical officer, Sadar Hospital Ranchi, said, "He is fine, but his BP was slightly high, but it is within normal limits. He takes BP and sugar medicines and has been advised to continue that." Earlier in the day, Alamgir Alam reached the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office at Ranchi for questioning for the second consecutive day in a money laundering case.

"I was called today as well and so I have come," Alam said, speaking to reporters before entering the ED office. The Rural Development Minister was interrogated by the ED for about 10 hours on Tuesday. The ED had issued a summon to Alam to appear before the agency on May 14 at the Ranchi Zonal Office. He has been summoned in connection with the recovery of huge cash from the household help of his PS Sanjeev Lal.

Alamgir Alam's personal secretary (PS) and the latter's house help were arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday, a day after Rs 35.23 crore were seized from them. Both Sanjiv Lal, PS to Alam, and his domestic help, Jahangir Alam, were arrested by the ED after the raids and subsequent recovery of Rs 35.23 crore in cash from their premises in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Steel trunks filled with recovered cash were taken away from Alamgir Alam's residence in Ranchi on Monday night.

Reportedly, the duo was questioned by the ED overnight and later taken into custody on Tuesday. Following their arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the duo was produced in a special PMLA court and has been sent to ED remand for six days, officials said. (ANI)

