Shah: Current polls depict a battle between a humble tea vendor's son and a privileged heir

The ongoing electoral contest is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the son of a poor tea-seller, and Rahul Gandhi who was born with a ''silver spoon'', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Addressing a campaign rally in Daman city in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, Shah alleged the INDIA bloc robbed the quota meant for Dalits, tribals and backward classes and gave it to Muslims, whereas the BJP has always preserved and strengthened the reservation meant for SCs, STs and OBCs.

He campaigned for BJP candidates for Daman and Diu as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seats, which fall under the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

''In this election, you have two options. On the one side, you have Rahul Gandhi who was born with a silver spoon. On the other side, you have Modiji who was born to a family of a poor 'chaiwala','' said Shah.

He said Modi never took any leave during his 23-year-old career as the chief minister and prime minister.

''On the other hand, Rahul baba goes to Bangkok in Thailand as soon as the temperature soars in India. On the one side, there are parties associated with the INDI alliance which are accused of a Rs 12 lakh crore scam and corruption. On the other side, we have Modi with a clean track record of 23 years,'' the senior BJP leader said.

Shah said giving a third term to PM Modi means permanently eliminating terrorism and Naxalism and turning India into the world's third-largest economy.

''If the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power by mistake, can it handle the coronavirus pandemic the way the BJP government has managed,'' he added.

''Can they give a befitting reply to Pakistan? Can they eliminate terrorism if they come to power? They can only do scams and corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore,'' said Shah.

