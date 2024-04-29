Blue light gang suspects shot dead on N3 freeway

Three blue light gang suspects who were allegedly terrorising motorists on the N3 freeway were shot dead by a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement officials on Sunday.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), this is after information about the gang, which allegedly committed blue light robberies on the N3 between Villiers and Heidelberg using a white Toyota Hilux, was received.

“A multidisciplinary team was mobilised and traced the suspects to the N3 highway, Grootvlei in Mpumalanga. The vehicle was spotted with blue lights on.

“The suspects saw the police and sped away, resulting in a high-speed chase towards Zonkizizwe, Ekurhuleni. The suspects started shooting at the team and the team retaliated,” said the Gauteng SAPS in a statement on Monday.

Three suspects were fatally shot, while one gang member managed to flee the scene on foot.

The police seized two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, blue lights as well as the vehicle the suspects were in.

The multidisciplinary team included SAPS National Head Office Counter Intelligence, Secunda Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit, DPC Tracking Team, Johannesburg K9, CAP Specialised Operations, Tracker Connect, ICB Insurance Crime Bureau, MZ Werke Security and Telesure Insurance Investigation.

“Crime Scene Management team combed the crime scene for more evidence while the vehicle was taken to the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit for further analysis," said the SAPS.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)