Container ship reportedly targeted with missiles near Yemen's Mokha, Ambrey says

A Malta-flagged container ship was reportedly targeted with three missiles while on route from Djibouti to the Saudi city of Jeddah, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday. Iran-backed Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Ambrey assessed that the vessel was targeted due to its listed operator's ongoing trade with Israel, it said in an advisory note. Ambrey and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency received a report of the incident 54 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Mokha.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa. The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.

