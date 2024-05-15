Delhi's Air Quality remains in 'Poor' category; authorities implement urgent measures

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at 243, categorizing it as 'Poor' according to the latest update from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In response to the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Sub-Committee for the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) convened today to assess the situation and implement critical measures.

The meeting revealed that rapid changes in wind direction and speed, high convection rates, and dry conditions coupled with high temperatures are contributing to the suspension of dust across the NCR. Additionally, agricultural residue burning and forest fires in surrounding areas are exacerbating the air quality.

To combat these challenges, the Sub-Committee has directed the concerned Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) and other agencies to undertake the following urgent actions:

Intensive Monitoring: Conduct intensive drives at major pollution hotspots focusing on dust abatement measures and their monitoring.

Increased Resources: Augment the number and frequency of water sprinklers and mechanical road sweeping equipment to reduce dust.

Fire Watch: Maintain close surveillance on fire incidents and the open burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) in and around the NCR, ensuring all preventive measures are in place.

Dust Control: Dust Control & Management Cells (DCMCs) in Road Owning Agencies to vigilantly oversee road construction and maintenance projects for effective implementation of dust control measures.

Enforcement: NCR State PCBs and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to intensify enforcement mechanisms at construction and demolition (C&D) sites to ensure compliance with dust control measures.

Inspections: CPCB Flying Squads to intensify inspections and take appropriate actions against sites and projects violating statutory directions.

The collaborative efforts of all agencies involved are crucial for improving the air quality in the region. The Sub-Committee will continue to monitor the situation closely and review the air quality scenario frequently, taking additional actions as necessary to safeguard public health and the environment in Delhi-NCR.