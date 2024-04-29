Left Menu

EU to probe Meta over handling of Russian disinformation, FT reports

But the European Commission is not expected to single out Russia in its statement, expected as soon as Monday, and will only refer to manipulation of information by foreign actors, the report said. Meta and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:27 IST
European Union regulators are expected to open a probe into Meta Platforms over concerns that the company is failing to do enough to counter disinformation from Russia and other countries, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Regulators suspect that Meta's content moderation does not go far enough to stop the dissemination of political advertising that risks undermining the electoral process, the report said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Meta and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Dozens of countries worldwide, including Britain, Austria and Georgia, will elect new leaders in 2024. The European parliament elections are also due in June.

