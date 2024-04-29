SC Dismisses Plea for Internship Cut-Off Extension in NEET PG 2023
Supreme Court declines plea for internship cutoff extension for NEET PG candidates. The Court deemed it a policy matter and suggested petitioners pursue alternate channels. The current cutoff for the NEET PG test scheduled for June 23 remains August 15.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking an extension of internship cut-off for candidates appearing in the NEET PG test scheduled for June 23 this year.
After hearing the submissions for some time, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it cannot extend.
''I mean people are bound to fall on the side of a particular line when there is a cut-off,'' the CJI said.
The bench, however, permitted petitioner Riddhesh, a resident of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, to pursue the competent authorities to whom representations were made earlier in this regard.
Rejecting the plea, it said the issues strictly fell within the policy domain.
The present cut-off date for internship for appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG is August 15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Aditya Srivastava bags top position in Civil Service examinations; elated family celebrates proud moment
SC orders medical examination of minor rape victim seeking termination of 28-week pregnancy
Delhi HC directs Centre to decide plea challenging exclusion of women in CDS examination
NTA to announce details of examination centre for CUET-UG by May 5
Tragic Loss: Seven Students Succumb to Mental Health Crisis Following Examination Results Announcement