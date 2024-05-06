Left Menu

Delhi: Three Impersonators Detained in NEET-UG Examination

The accused have been identified as Abhishek, 24, Gajraj, 21 and Rakesh 21, from Rajasthan, they said.On Sunday, two schools -- Mount Columbus School in Dakshin Puri and Sarvodaya co-ed government school in Begumpur -- informed the local police regarding fake candidates appearing in the exam were received at the Malviya Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar police stations, respectively, said Deputy Commissioner of Police south Ankit Chauhan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were arrested for allegedly appearing as imposters in place of original candidates in the NEET-UG exams held at centres in south Delhi schools here, police on Monday said. The accused have been identified as Abhishek, 24, Gajraj, 21 and Rakesh 21, from Rajasthan, they said.

''On Sunday, two schools -- Mount Columbus School in Dakshin Puri and Sarvodaya (co-ed) government school in Begumpur -- informed the local police regarding fake candidates appearing in the exam were received at the Malviya Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar police stations, respectively,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan. While Abhishek was caught from Mount Columbus School, Gajraj and Rakesh were nabbed from Sarvodaya (co-ed) Government School in Begumpur, he added.

Chauhan said that two separate cases under sections 419/468/471/120B/ 34 of the IPC have been registered in both the police stations and the accused were further interrogated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

