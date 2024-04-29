Left Menu

Kerala: Man Sentenced to Death for Double Murder

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 29-04-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 22:47 IST
A court here on Monday sentenced a man to death in the double murder case of an elderly couple during a robbery attempt in this hilly district.

Wayanad District Ad hoc Court Judge, S K Anil Kumar, sentenced 27-year-old Arjun, a neighbour of deceased Kesavan (75) and his wife Padmavathi (65), who were murdered in June 2021.

The court also imposed ten years of imprisonment for breaking in and seven years of jail for destroying the evidence, apart from a fine of Rs two lakh.

Public Prosecutor Sunny Paul said the court examined 74 witnesses, 38 material evidence and 181 documents in the case and that the robbery attempt resulted in the murder.

The elderly couple were found murdered at their residence at Panamaram in Wayanad district on June 10, 2021.

The convict, their neighbour, was arrested three months later after a meticulous probe by the police, Paul said.

He added that the trial in the case concluded last week.

The convict was charged with sections 302 (murder), 449 (House-trespass) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, advocate P J George, the defence lawyer, said they will appeal in the High Court against the death sentence.

