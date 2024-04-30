Left Menu

MEA slams Washington Post report on Pannun case as baseless and prejudiced

India has denied a report by The Washington Post alleging an Indian official plotted to kill Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The newspaper cited anonymous sources implicating a RAW officer. India says the report is "unwarranted and unsubstantiated." An ongoing investigation is examining security concerns shared by the US involving organized crime and terrorism.

Updated: 30-04-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:42 IST
  • India

A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday said the report made ''unwarranted and unsubstantiated'' imputations on a serious matter.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun.

''The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

''There is an ongoing investigation of the high level committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others,'' he said.

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the report.

''Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful,'' Jaiswal said.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun, a Sikh extremist on American soil.

Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

On December 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament that India instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

