Hilton, NILE Hospitality partner for opening five Hampton by Hilton hotels across India

Global hospitality company Hilton on Monday said it has partnered with NILE Hospitality for opening five hotels under the Hampton by Hilton brand across the country.

The new hotels will capture demand from India's buoyant mid-market segment and join more than 3,000 Hampton by Hilton hotels around the world, Hilton said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the five hotels -- two in Amritsar (Punjab), one each in Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and one in Lonavala (Maharashtra) -- comprising more than 350 keys, are expected to open within the next two years.

''These signings reflect the strength of our partnership with NILE Hospitality and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. Hampton by Hilton has witnessed extraordinary growth globally, and we see tremendous potential for the brand in India as we continue to expand and meet the rising demand for quality, affordable accommodation,'' Hilton senior vice president, Development, Asia Pacific, Clarence Tan, said.

