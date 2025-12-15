Left Menu

Hilton, NILE Hospitality partner for opening five Hampton by Hilton hotels across India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:50 IST
Hilton, NILE Hospitality partner for opening five Hampton by Hilton hotels across India
  • Country:
  • India

Global hospitality company Hilton on Monday said it has partnered with NILE Hospitality for opening five hotels under the Hampton by Hilton brand across the country.

The new hotels will capture demand from India's buoyant mid-market segment and join more than 3,000 Hampton by Hilton hotels around the world, Hilton said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the five hotels -- two in Amritsar (Punjab), one each in Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and one in Lonavala (Maharashtra) -- comprising more than 350 keys, are expected to open within the next two years.

''These signings reflect the strength of our partnership with NILE Hospitality and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. Hampton by Hilton has witnessed extraordinary growth globally, and we see tremendous potential for the brand in India as we continue to expand and meet the rising demand for quality, affordable accommodation,'' Hilton senior vice president, Development, Asia Pacific, Clarence Tan, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025