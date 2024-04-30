Left Menu

Security Personnel Repel Naxalite Attack in Chhattisgarh

An encounter erupted between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur and Kanker districts. Several Naxalites were reportedly injured in the skirmish. The gunfight occurred in the Tekmeta forest during an anti-Naxal operation by a joint STF and DRG team. Intermittent firing continues, and further details are expected. No casualties were reported among security personnel.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 30-04-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 10:37 IST
Security Personnel Repel Naxalite Attack in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between Naxalites and security personnel along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

A number of Naxalites were reported to be injured in the skirmish, they said.

The gunfight took place took place in a forest of Tekmeta bordering Maharashtra when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

Intermittent firing is still underway and further details are awaited, he said. No harm was reported to security personnel in the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024