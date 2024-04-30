Left Menu

SC Raps Uttarakhand Licensing Authority for Lapses in Patanjali Case

SC reprimanded Uttarakhand authority for inaction in Patanjali false advertising case. The court observed that the authority only acted after SC's order. The court emphasized the importance of the licensing body's adherence to the law. The hearing has been adjourned to May 14 for further proceedings.

Updated: 30-04-2024 13:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction in the misleading advertisements case involving Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the explanation offered by the body, a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah observed it appeared that the licensing authority got activated to take action in accordance with the law only after the apex court's April 10 order.

''Be honest to the court if you want sympathy and compassion…,'' the bench observed.

The top court said its main concern is whether the licensing body took action in accordance with the law in the matter. The bench has posted the matter for hearing on May 14.

While hearing the matter on April 10, the apex court came down heavily on the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction and said it was not going to take it lightly as the body appeared to have kept its ''eyes shut deliberately''.

