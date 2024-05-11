Kharge Alleges Secret Money Transfers to Congress; Questions Modi Govt's Inaction
PTI | Samastipur | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:26 IST
If Ambani, Adani were sending black money to Congress, why did Modi govt not take action: Kharge in Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
