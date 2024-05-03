Left Menu

Jharkhand HC Dismisses Hemant Soren's Petition Against ED Arrest in Money Laundering Case

Jharkhand HC dismissed ex-CM Hemant Soren's plea challenging ED arrest and bail. He can attend uncle's last rites in custody. Soren is in jail since January in a money laundering case.

Updated: 03-05-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:45 IST
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him.

The court, however, allowed him to attend his uncle's last rites on May 6 under police custody.

Soren, through the petition earlier, had challenged his arrest by the ED.

The court had kept the order reserved in the case on February 28.

The court of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay has directed that he (Soren) can attend the last rites of his uncle in police custody.

Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He is at present in judicial custody and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

Soren was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on February 15 after his 13-day custody of the ED.

