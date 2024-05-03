Ukrainian agent killed before he could attack fuel terminal - Russian FSB, cited by Interfax
Officers of Russia's FSB state security service have killed a Ukrainian saboteur planning to attack a fuel terminal in the northwesterly Leningrad region with explosives, the FSB said on Friday, according to the Interfax news agency.
The FSB said the man was a Russian national recruited by Ukraine's military intelligence, and that he had been killed after shooting at security agents. It said he had entered Russia from Lithuania in March.
