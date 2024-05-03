Left Menu

Rape accused's house set on fire by victim's kin in Rajasthan's Dausa

The relatives of a rape and murder victim allegedly set the accuseds house on fire in Rajasthans Dausa, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police Ranjeeta Sharma said that a married woman was allegedly raped and murdered on April 27 and her body was found the next day.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:13 IST
Rape accused's house set on fire by victim's kin in Rajasthan's Dausa
  • Country:
  • India

The relatives of a rape and murder victim allegedly set the accused's house on fire in Rajasthan's Dausa, police said on Friday. According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night. However, no one was present in the house. Superintendent of Police Ranjeeta Sharma said that a married woman was allegedly raped and murdered on April 27 and her body was found the next day. The accused in the case was arrested on April 29, she said.

A group of people reached the accused's house and set it on fire. The house got partially burnt, she said.

Deputy SP Manpur Deepak Meena said that 7-8 people who were involved in the incident received burn injuries and they were admitted to a hospital. He further alleged that they also damaged a police vehicle. The rape accused is still in police custody, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024