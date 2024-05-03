Colombia missing 'significantly less' ammo than reported by president

Ammunition and weapons missing from Colombia's army total significantly less than figures reported by President Gustavo Petro this week, a military document seen by Reuters showed, contradicting assertions by Petro about the loss of Israeli-made anti-tank missiles.

Petro on Tuesday said more than 1.6 million bullets were missing from two military bases in the country's Cundinamarca and La Guajira provinces, as well as thousands of explosive munitions, two Spike missiles and 37 Nimrod missiles.

