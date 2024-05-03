Minister in Rajasthan Receives Death Threat; FIR Lodged
Rajasthan minister gets death threat, FIR registered
An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly issuing a death threat to Rajasthan minister Babulal Kharadi, police said on Friday.
Kharadi, who holds the portfolio of tribal area development, got a death threat on the comment section of his Instagram profile three days back, they said.
When the minister's son read the comment, he informed Kharadi about it and they moved to the police. The unidentified person threatened to kill the minister while accusing him of converting tribal people to Hinduism.
Kharadi informed Udaipur Inspector General Ajay Pal Lamba and Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal regarding the matter and later an FIR was registered in Udaipur's Kotda Police Station.
Police said that the matter was being investigated.
