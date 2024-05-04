Hamas: going to Cairo with 'positive spirit' to reach agreement
Updated: 04-05-2024 01:37 IST
Hamas emphasized its positive spirit with which the movement had studied the ceasefire proposal received recently and will go to Cairo with the same spirit to reach an agreement, the Palestinian militant group said on Friday.
"We are determined to secure an agreement in a way that fulfils Palestinians' demands," Hamas said in a statement.
