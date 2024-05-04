Left Menu

Delhi Police, NSG Test Readiness with Mock Drills at IGI Airport, Metro Station, and School

An officer said though all bomb threats turned out to be hoax on Wednesday, they could not afford to take any chance, hence the mock drills.

Updated: 04-05-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 11:04 IST
The Delhi Police along with the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted security mock drills at the IGI airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station and DPS RK Puram here late Friday and early Saturday.

The drills come days after nearly 200 schools received hoax bomb threats.

The drill was conducted at IGI airport at Friday 10 pm by the NSG commandoes and Delhi Police.

As part of the drill, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after the security of airport, was alerted about a mock terror attack. Other agencies like fire department and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also joined the drill, which went on for at least half an hour, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) told the media ''no need to panic. It is a terror attack mock drill exercise which is being conducted in a coordinated manner with other agencies.'' A similar exercise were conducted at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at 1 am and Hyderbad House at 1.30 am and at Delhi Public School in RK Puram at 3 am.

At the school, the security personnel checked their preparedness against a terror attack or a bomb plant.

Earlier on Friday, mock drills were conducted at Taj Palace Hotel, Yasho Bhoomi in Dwarka, Kashmere Gate Metro Station and the New Parliament building in central Delhi. An officer said though all bomb threats turned out to be hoax on Wednesday, they could not afford to take any chance, hence the mock drills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

