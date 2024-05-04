Left Menu

Onion Exports Resume with Government Stipulated Minimum Price of USD 550/Tonne

India lifted its ban on onion exports, setting a minimum export price of $550 per tonne. The move comes during elections, as onions are a politically sensitive commodity. Last night, India imposed a 40% export duty on onions. In August 2022, India had imposed a 40% export duty on onions until December 31, 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 11:54 IST
Onion Exports Resume with Government Stipulated Minimum Price of USD 550/Tonne
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Saturday lifted the ban on onion exports but imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 550 per tonne.

The decision assumes significance as the commodity is politically sensitive and general elections are going on in the country.

''The export policy of onions is amended from prohibited to free subject to MEP of USD 550 per metric ton with immediate effect and until further orders,'' the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Last night, the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions.

In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024