Left Menu

Security vehicle targeted in shooting incident in J-K's Poonch; reinforcements deployed

Security vehicle attacked in Poonch, J&K, no casualties reported. Firing incident occurred in Sanai village of Surankote. Army and police reinforcements deployed to investigate the situation.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 18:49 IST
Security vehicle targeted in shooting incident in J-K's Poonch; reinforcements deployed
  • Country:
  • India

A security vehicle was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday evening, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, they said.

The officials said the firing was reported from Sanai village of Surankote and reinforcements from Army and police have been rushed to the area to ascertain the details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024