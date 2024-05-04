Security vehicle targeted in shooting incident in J-K's Poonch; reinforcements deployed

A security vehicle was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday evening, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, they said.

The officials said the firing was reported from Sanai village of Surankote and reinforcements from Army and police have been rushed to the area to ascertain the details.

