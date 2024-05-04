Security vehicle targeted in shooting incident in J-K's Poonch; reinforcements deployed
Security vehicle attacked in Poonch, J&K, no casualties reported. Firing incident occurred in Sanai village of Surankote. Army and police reinforcements deployed to investigate the situation.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A security vehicle was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday evening, officials said.
There was no immediate report of any casualty, they said.
The officials said the firing was reported from Sanai village of Surankote and reinforcements from Army and police have been rushed to the area to ascertain the details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'No guts to throw a stone in Kashmir': Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi in Udaipur roadshow
Security forces uncover terrorist hideout in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir
IGP Kashmir Zone chairs joint security coordination meeting at J-K's Awantipora
Postal ballot voting for employees conducted in segment of Jammu LS seat
Evaluate, enhance strategies to thwart potential terror activities: Kashmir IGP to security forces