Former Karnataka Minister and JD(S) MLA Revanna detained by SIT
JD(S) MLA Revanna taken into custody by SIT
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, whose son Prajwal is facing sexual abuse allegations was taken into custody on Saturday, police said.
He was picked up by a Special Investigation Team after a court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prajwal
- Special Investigation Team
Advertisement