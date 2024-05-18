Cong manifesto has Muslim League imprint. It will X-ray your property, distribute 'excess' to those who do 'Vote Jihad': PM Modi.
PTI | Gohana | Updated: 18-05-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong manifesto has Muslim League imprint. It will X-ray your property, distribute 'excess' to those who do 'Vote Jihad': PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Against interests of the country...": Former Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Congress' "redistribution of wealth" plan
West Bengal Governor Faces Molestation Allegations, Igniting Political Controversy
Ex-TMC Minister Condemns Party's Handling of Kunal Ghosh Controversy
Kshatriya Leaders from BJP Appeal for Forgiveness, Unity Amid Rupala Controversy
Edited Headline - Sandeshkhali video sparks controversy: TMC defends footage, BJP alleges manipulation