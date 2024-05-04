Left Menu

Tragedy at Punjab Temple: Man Suffocates to Death Buried Under 'Havan Kund'

A 33-year-old man was killed and his body was buried under the havan kund of a temple in Punjabs Sangrur, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Sudeep Kumar who went missing on May 2.After his familys complaint, police began their investigation, they said.Sudeep used to go to Shri Baglamukhi temple located near the Dohala railway barrier in Sangrur. Further investigation is underway, they said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:22 IST
A 33-year-old man was killed and his body was buried under the 'havan kund' of a temple in Punjab's Sangrur, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sudeep Kumar who went missing on May 2.

After his family's complaint, police began their investigation, they said.

Sudeep used to go to Shri Baglamukhi temple located near the Dohala railway barrier in Sangrur. While questioning the priests of the temple, the police recovered Sudeep's body buried under the 'havan kund', they said. Ashok Shastri among two priests was arrested in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway, they said.

