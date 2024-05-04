Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Loco Pilot Struck by Rajdhani Express in Koderma

A Ranchi Rajdhani Express train hit and killed a 36-year-old man named Pankaj Kumar Singh near Gajhandi station in Jharkhand's Koderma district. Singh, a resident of Bihar, was crossing the tracks after completing his duty when the incident occurred. His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-05-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 20:40 IST
Ranchi Rajdhani Express when he was crossing the railway tracks in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Saturday morning, police said. The incident happened near Gajhandi station in Dhanbad railway division, they said.

Pankaj Kumar Singh (36), a resident of Munger district in Bihar, was posted at Gomoh in Dhanbad, they added.

After his duty was over, Singh was crossing the tracks when the incident happened, Koderma RPF in-charge Jawahar Lal said.

After post-mortem examination and completion of other formalities, the body was handed over to his family, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

