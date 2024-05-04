Left Menu

Punjab Among Top Four States in Lok Sabha Poll Seizures: CEO

Since March 1, Punjab has seized illicit substances, unrecorded cash, alcohol, and valuables worth Rs 609.38 crore. Punjab is ranked fourth nationally for seizures, behind Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. 24 enforcement agencies are working in Punjab. The aggregate value of seizures by all agencies since March 16, when the election code of conduct took effect, is Rs 514.81 crore. The Punjab Police's Rs 404.2 crore in seizures was the highest, followed by the Border Security Force with Rs 23 crore, the Income Tax department with Rs 9.28 crore, the Excise department with Rs 8.29 crore, the Goods and Services Tax department with Rs 5.0 crore, and the Narcotics Control Bureau with Rs 2.54 crore. Jalandhar district had the most value of seized items at Rs 141.25 crore, followed by Amritsar at Rs 93.96 crore, Tarn Taran at Rs 59.55 crore, Ferozepur at Rs 54.58 crore, and Fazilka at Rs 42.1 crore.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 21:53 IST
Law enforcement agencies have seized drugs, unaccounted-for cash, liquor and valuables worth Rs 609.38 crore since March 1 in Punjab.

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said Punjab ranks fourth nationally in terms of the seizures made after Tamil Nadu in first, Gujarat in second and Rajasthan in third.

He added that 24 enforcement agencies are operating in the state.

The value of total seizures by all the agencies stands at Rs 514.81 crore since the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into effect on March 16.

The Punjab Police made the highest seizures, worth Rs 404.2 crore, followed by the Border Security Force at Rs 23 crore, the Income Tax department at Rs 9.28 crore, the Excise department at Rs 8.29 crore, the Goods and Services Tax department at Rs 5.0 crore and the Narcotics Control Bureau at Rs 2.54 crore, the officer said.

The highest seizures in terms of value were from Jalandhar district at Rs 141.25 crore, followed by Amritsar at Rs 93.96 crore, Tarn Taran at Rs 59.55 crore, Ferozepur at Rs 54.58 crore, and Fazilka at Rs 42.1 crore.

