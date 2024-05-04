Youth attempts to interrupt BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan's speech, seized by security

A young man attempted to snatch the mic of BJP's Vidisha candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday night when he was addressing an election meeting. A viral video clip shows a youth trying to grab the microphone of Chouhan on the stage and security personnel overpowering him and whisking him away before he could succeed in his plan.

Chouhan can be heard saying, ''No issue''.

Vidisha goes to the polls on May 7. Queried about the security breach when Madhya Pradesh's former chief minister was campaigning, Kotwali police station inspector Manoj Dubey said he too came to know about the incident through social media.

''We are gathering information about the incident which occurred in Madhav Nagar area of Vidisha. We will take appropriate action. The youngster has not been handed over to the police,'' he said.

