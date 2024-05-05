Israeli cabinet moves to close Al Jazeera's local operations
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 15:38 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet voted unanimously on Sunday to close Qatari television network Al Jazeera's operations in Israel, according to a government statement, which did not stipulate when the decision might take effect.
The cabinet vote came after Israel's parliament passed a law allowing the temporary closure in Israel of foreign broadcasters considered to be a threat to national security during the war against Hamas in Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
