Israeli cabinet moves to close Al Jazeera's local operations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet voted unanimously on Sunday to close Qatari television network Al Jazeera's operations in Israel, according to a government statement, which did not stipulate when the decision might take effect.

The cabinet vote came after Israel's parliament passed a law allowing the temporary closure in Israel of foreign broadcasters considered to be a threat to national security during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

