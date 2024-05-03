US Defense Secretary says there was no indication Hamas planning attack on US troops
Reuters | Honolulu | Updated: 03-05-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 08:33 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday he did not see any indication Hamas was planning any attack on U.S. troops in Gaza.
"I don't discuss intelligence information at the podium. But I don't see any indications currently that there is an active intent to do that," Austin said during a press briefing.
