Russia says it has taken Ocheretyne village in Ukraine's east -defence ministry

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Ocheretyne, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The village, which lies northwest of the onetime Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka which Russia captured in February, had a pre-war population of around 3,000.

Russia has made slow but steady advances since taking Avdiivka, with a string of villages in the area falling to Moscow's forces. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

