Four Lebanese civilians killed in Israeli strike on border village

Four members of a Lebanese family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in a town in southern Lebanon on Sunday, civil defence and security sources said. They said the family were killed in the village of Meiss al Jabal, which has suffered extensive damage in regular exchanges of fire between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group since the start of the war in Gaza last October.

Both sides have however refrained from pushing the conflict into all-out war although airstrikes and shelling have taken place sporadically. More than 250 Hezbollah members and 75 civilians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since October. In Israel, missile fire coming from Lebanon has killed around a dozen troops and several civilians. (Writing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi: Editing by Angus MacSwan)

